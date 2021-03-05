Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.68

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 3601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

The stock has a market cap of $681.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

