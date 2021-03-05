Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NTIC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,297. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a P/E ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTIC. Northland Securities upped their price target on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

