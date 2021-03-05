NorthWest Indiana Bancorp (OTCBB:NWIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.24 Per Share

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp (OTCBB:NWIN) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from NorthWest Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. NorthWest Indiana Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $46.00.
NorthWest Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.