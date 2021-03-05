NorthWest Indiana Bancorp (OTCBB:NWIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.24 Per Share

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp (OTCBB:NWIN) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from NorthWest Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. NorthWest Indiana Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank SB that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

