Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Trading Up 6.5%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) shares shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.71. 321,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 406,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,201 shares of company stock worth $299,994. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.