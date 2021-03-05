NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Curtis T. Pohl Sells 3,500 Shares

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 321,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $77.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

