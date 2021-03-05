Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s stock price fell 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $28.85. 96,329,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 20,518,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.