NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Up 12.1%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price was up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 12,794,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 5,333,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in NOV by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NOV by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 183,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

