NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Up 5.8%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92. 1,495,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,765,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.13% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

