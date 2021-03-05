Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novanta in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $121.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,320,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

