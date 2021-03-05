Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.78) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.27 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,730,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total value of $652,764.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,035. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.