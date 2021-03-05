Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 10.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price shot up 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $175.89 and last traded at $174.84. 5,795,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,894,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.10.

A number of analysts have commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total transaction of $652,764.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,035. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Novavax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

