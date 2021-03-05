Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,841,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280,060 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 2.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,874,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $101,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.33. 34,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

