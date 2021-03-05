Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $176,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NVO opened at $69.22 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

