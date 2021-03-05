Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Up 7.8%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,055,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,464,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17.

About Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

