Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 793,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 186.3 days.
OTCMKTS:NVZMF traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $68.75.
