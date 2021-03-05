Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.98

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $12.78. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 103,429 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Novus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVUS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter.

About Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.