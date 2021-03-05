NPCoin Achieves Market Cap of $351,264.21 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $351,264.21 and $759.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

