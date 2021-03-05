NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.65

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

