NuBits (USNBT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $199.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $199.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00198033 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

