NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.38. 781,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 721,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

