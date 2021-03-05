NuCypher (NU) Tops One Day Volume of $30.07 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $267.77 million and approximately $30.07 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00472202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00069955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00078068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00466971 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,118,372,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,500,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

NuCypher Token Trading

