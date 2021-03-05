NULS Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. NULS has a market capitalization of $55.43 million and $39.60 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

