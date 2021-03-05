Numeraire (NMR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.65 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $39.60 or 0.00081289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $189.31 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00753120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00042545 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,190 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

