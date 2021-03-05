Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 12.4% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $36.53. 2,241,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 403,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

