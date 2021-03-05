NuShares (NSR) Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $197.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012688 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,854,260,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,527,159,752 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

