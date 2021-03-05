NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 109,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of NuVasive worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

