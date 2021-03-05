Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NJV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 3,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

