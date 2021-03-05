NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$3.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.60.

Shares of TSE:NVA traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.34. 1,980,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$528.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$2.41.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

