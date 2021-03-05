NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

NUVSF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. 34,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

