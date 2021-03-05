NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Reduced by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVDA stock traded down $8.09 on Friday, hitting $486.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $301.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

