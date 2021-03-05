NWK Group Inc. Acquires 327 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $12.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.09. 4,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,091. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

