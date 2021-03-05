NWK Group Inc. Acquires 908 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.4% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.00. The company had a trading volume of 186,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

