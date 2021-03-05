NWK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,721 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. Caterpillar comprises 1.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 67,383 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.43. 43,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,200. The company has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

