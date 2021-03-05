NWK Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in RingCentral by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in RingCentral by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,701 shares of company stock valued at $36,467,612. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded down $9.41 on Friday, reaching $320.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,880. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -267.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.