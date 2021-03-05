NWK Group Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Five9 by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -313.45 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $7,516,855. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

