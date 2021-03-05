NWK Group Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

NFLX traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.40. 64,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.07. The company has a market cap of $223.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

