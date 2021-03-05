NWK Group Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

