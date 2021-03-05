NWK Group Inc. Invests $3.43 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $114,458,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Generac by 546.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,351,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.83. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

