NWK Group Inc. Invests $3.55 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $500.20. 678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,166. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $550.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

