NWK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,523,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

