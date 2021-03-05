NWK Group Inc. Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. NWK Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $4,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,947.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $106.64. 3,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,246. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.24, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

