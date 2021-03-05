NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) rose 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $182.06 and last traded at $180.90. Approximately 5,075,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,952,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.28.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
