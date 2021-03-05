NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) rose 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $182.06 and last traded at $180.90. Approximately 5,075,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,952,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.28.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

