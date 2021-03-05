nYFI (N0031) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nYFI token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $404,573.89 and $54,601.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00462837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00462790 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

