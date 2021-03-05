O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading 6.9% Higher

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares traded up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. 1,412,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,062,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

