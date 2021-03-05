Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $184.68 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $184.68 million and approximately $43.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00226332 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

