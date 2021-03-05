Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OAS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.20. 11,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,683. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,696,493 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,390,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.26.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

