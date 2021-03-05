Observer (OBSR) Price Tops $0.0082

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $18.83 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00752009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042340 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

