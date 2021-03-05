OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

OERLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

