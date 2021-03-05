Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.52

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 41943148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

