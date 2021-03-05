Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $472.47 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $472.47 million and $57.75 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00756548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00031430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00042968 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

